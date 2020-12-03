Christmas in the Park pivots amid COVID-19

SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic — a long-standing Christmas tradition in San Jose will continue to bring holiday cheer to thousands of families this year.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions — the annual tradition of Christmas in the Park at Plaza de Cesar Chavez will now move to History Park transforming into a magical drive-thru light show.

“The event dates back to the 1950’s really, so we got generations of families that have been seeing this display through the years, people that have grown up with it in their backyard, they go every year, this is how a lot of families celebrate Christmas is by going to Christmas in the Park, said Jason Minsky, Executive Director for Christmas in the Park.

“For us we knew we had to plan something and we had to plan something safe that people can really enjoy, we just upped the game from there.”

San Jose resident J.R. Mattos was brought on board in January as exhibit engineer but with the coronavirus outbreak had to quickly pivot plans for the event into a drive-thru experience — Mattos tells KRON4 News he hopes this year’s new experience will be something people will remember for a long time.

“I grew up in San Jose … I’m actually the fifth generation to grow up in San Jose and Christmas in the Park has been a big part of my family and I really didn’t want there not to be a Christmas in the Park this year and I pushed really hard to for a drive-thru like we’ve had,” said Mattos.

“I think it was very important to have Christmas in the Park especially with everything going on this year … I think it was super important to have Christmas in the Park.”

This year the 40-year-old event will give spectators a drive through experience through History Parks parking lot — featuring new colorful light displays and hundreds of unique Christmas decorations.

“We added 160,000 pixel lights that are capable of 18 million colors per bulb and they’re all synchronized to a music soundtrack that you listen to on your F.M. radio station … and the lights will dance to that music,” said Mattos.

“Everything in our display is unique to Christmas in the Park, there is nothing in this display that can be store bought or purchased from anybody, it was all custom made just for this display.”

For years families enjoyed Christmas in the Park free of charge but due to the pandemic the event is now charging admission to make up for hundreds of thousands of dollars lost in revenue — charging $10 to $20 a ticket.

Christmas in the Park is working with SOMOS Mayfair and Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County to hand out tickets to families that are not able to afford admission.

In addition — each city council district received tickets to give out to each community throughout the city

“We also have an option for people when they buy a ticket to our event, they can participate in our buy one give one, so when they buy a ticket they can buy a second ticket and donate that to families through SOMOS Mayfair and Catholic Charities,” said Minsky.

“That’s been pretty successful, we’ve seen about an eight to ten percent participation rate from people that have bought tickets, so we’ve been able to give out well over a 1,000 closer to 2,000 tickets right now to families that may not be able afford to come,” Minsky added.

“That was important to us, we know that people use us as a free event to come to every year, we do appreciate the people that are able to spend the $10 or $20 per car to come.”

The event will run through Jan. 3 every day from 4 to 10 p.m. and must reserve a time slot online in advance.

To book a reservation online click here.