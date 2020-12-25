Christmas on the road: Parking, enforcement, rain in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you’re getting on the roads this Christmas, there are some things to know.

California Highway Patrol is in its Maximum Enforcement Period, which means more officers are on the roads to ensure drivers are not speeding.

It started at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and goes through the weekend. CHP anticipates with less cars on the road, the people who are driving will fill in the gaps at dangerous speeds.

There is a stay-at-home order in place, so people should remain in their homes and not gather with multiple households. Still, CHP will be on the lookout for people driving under the influence.

Parking will be easier in the city of San Francisco on Christmas for anyone wanting to take distanced-photos in front of the tree at Union Square, or get takeout:

And one more thing to know: Christmas rain will shower the Bay Area through Friday and the weekend.

The roads are slickest when rain first falls, so drivers should expect going even slower than usual.

When your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on too as cloud cover makes visibility as difficult as if the sun went down.