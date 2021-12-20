Christmas travel at SFO not deterred by omicron

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long lines at San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning shows travelers aren’t deterred by the COVID-19 omicron variant this Christmas.

Five days until the holiday, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 30 million people in airports from Monday through January 3.

On Sunday, TSA officers screened over two million people for the fourth consecutive day.

.@TSA Number 1 tip for the holidays: Get to the airport early. pic.twitter.com/jujqf7FOXF — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 17, 2021

Airport officials recommend people to arrive at least two hours before their domestic flight this week.