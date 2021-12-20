Christmas travel at SFO not deterred by omicron

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Long lines at San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning shows travelers aren’t deterred by the COVID-19 omicron variant this Christmas.

Five days until the holiday, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen nearly 30 million people in airports from Monday through January 3.

On Sunday, TSA officers screened over two million people for the fourth consecutive day.

Airport officials recommend people to arrive at least two hours before their domestic flight this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

January 01 2022 12:00 am