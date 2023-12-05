(KRON) — Thieves stole three to four Christmas trees from a tree lot in Dublin, KRON4 has confirmed. The suspects hopped the fence at Alpine Christmas Trees overnight this week and stole about $500 worth of trees, according to a since-deleted post on Nextdoor.

The tree lot owners believe the perpetrators fled on foot with the trees. A few of the trees that were taken were abandoned nearby, according to an employee of the lot.

Alpine Christmas Trees is located at 4441 Tassajara Road, according to its Facebook page. The lot carries “freshly cut Noble Fir, Normann Fir, Douglas Fir and Grand Fir expedited from Oregon,” according to a Nextdoor post that replaced the one reporting the tree theft.

KRON4 reached out to the Dublin Police Department for comment but we have not heard back at this time. The tree thefts at Alpine Trees follow an incident on Friday, when a Christmas tree was stolen from atop a parked car in San Mateo.