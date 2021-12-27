Christmas weekend does not prevent violent crime in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It was another violent weekend in Oakland. The Christmas holiday did not deter crime in the city that had its 134th homicide of the year.

Oakland police say that a man was shot and killed Christmas Eve in the Lakeshore area of the city — right after an officer-involved shooting happened on the other side of town.

“Even in the midst of a holiday season, there are still individuals out there committing crimes,” said Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

It was a busy weekend for Oakland police.

Armstrong says an officer was called to a scene and had to fire three times and a person with a gun.

No injuries, but the shooting did pull officers from the Lakeshore area of the city where a fatal shooting took place shortly after.

“One male adult individual suffered from gunshot wounds,” Armstrong said. “That individual was transported to Highland Hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced deceased.”

It’s an area of the city where police recently added more resources.

According to Armstrong, in the last 45 days, more officers on patrol have helped reduce crime by 60% around Lake Merritt.

Captain James Beere has been in charge of that reduction but says alcohol and drug use among congregated groups late at night makes it difficult for officers to keep up.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it results in confrontation or arguments that escalate unfortunately into violent crimes and shootings,” Beere said.

Armstrong says there were four other shootings over the weekend in Oakland that were not fatal.

One where more than 30 rounds were fired off and the one most concerning to him happened between two drivers in front of the Children’s Hospital.

Kevin Nishita update

Armstrong also answered questions Monday about the investigation of Kevin Nishita’s murder.

He says the two people arrested last week in connection to the security guard’s shooting have yet to be charged and police are still searching for a third suspect.