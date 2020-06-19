Christopher Columbus statue removed from Coit Tower in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in front of Coit Tower is gone.

It was removed and put in storage this morning after protesters threatened to dump it in the Bay.

Some are celebrating the move, while others are upset.

“I feel like it’s a day where Indigenous people and other people of color and Latinx people and everyone who was hurt by the legacy of Columbus can hold their head a little bit higher,” one woman said.

“We tend to glorify people who when you actually look at with more open eyes, caused a lot of bad things to society,” a man said.

It’s unclear if anything will replace it at Coit Tower.

