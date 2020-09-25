Cinemark reopens more Bay Area movie theatres

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Cinemark is reopening more theatres around the Bay Area on Friday.

Cinemark just reopened the Century Northgate theatre last week. The additional theatres include:

Century Rowland Plaza in Novato

Century 12 San Mateo

Redwood Downtown 20 and XD

Century at Tanforan and XD

The company says it has new precautions to keep a sanitized and safe environment for movie-goers. This includes sanitizing high-touch areas every 30 minutes, like concession stands/restaurants/bars, restrooms, door handles and handrails, as well as self-ticketing kiosks.

It also says seats are sanitized before every movie, and theatres are taking steps to increase fresh air flow into auditoriums. Cinemark is also reducing seating capacity. More on their new “Cinemark Standard” can be read here.

Despite these efforts, some people are not ready to go back to the movie theatre experience.

“I just don’t think it’s safe to do that yet,” said Chris Hansen, a Bodega Bay resident. “The numbers aren’t going down fast enough and the fact that the virus easily spreads indoors in a contained area like a movie theater.”

While movie-goers will have to wear masks, Cinemark says people will be allowed to take them down to eat or drink. Cinemark did not specify in its FAQ how they will enforce mask-wearing during the movie if people keep them off longer.

