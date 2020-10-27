Cinemark reopens more Bay Area theatres

An employee cleans the seats in preparation for reopening at a Regal move theater in Irvine, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties on Tuesday, clearing the way for restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and churches to resume indoor activities with fewer people and other modifications. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — More movie theatres are reopening in the Bay Area, Cinemark announced on Monday.

Five theatres are reopening in Alameda County on Tuesday.

Then, two theatres in San Francisco plus several in Santa Clara County will reopen by Friday.

One change that comes with the reopening is not allowing eating or drinking inside the theatre, which is a San Francisco and Santa Clara County enforced restriction.

Other new protocol with Cinemark’s Bay Area reopening includes:

Every employee wearing face masks and gloves and getting wellness checks

Employing a Chief Clean and Safety Monitor for each theatre

Sanitizing auditoriums using pressurized sprayers

Staggered showtimes, capacity limits

Blocking seat purchases for distancing between households

Face masks required for all guests (only to be removed for eating and drinking where it is allowed, such as in Alameda County)

Seat wipes and hand sanitizer for customers

Public and high-touch spaces sanitized every 30 minutes

Encouraging guests to buy tickets online for contactless payment

The Centers for Disease Control has a list of safety guidelines for personal social activities here.

Essentially, the CDC recommends wearing face masks, keeping a distance from others, washing your hands thoroughly when returning home and staying home if you’re sick. It also recommends calling ahead and verifying the business’s pandemic protocol.

Latest Stories: