Cinemark reopens several Bay Area movie theaters

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – One of the largest movies theater companies is reopening its doors in many parts of the Bay Area.

Cinemark was forced to shut down for more than six months due to the pandemic, but on Friday, they invited some guests back to select locations with several changes.

Cleanliness and safety are the two big takeaways after talking with a Cinemark executive.

Some customers saying they enjoyed this new experience, as they’ve craved some sort of normalcy.

For the first time in months, buckets of theater popcorn can be eaten and movies can be viewed inside on the big screen.

Cinemark has reopened several Bay Area locations, including Century Northgate in San Rafael.

For moviegoers it’s a new experience involving lots of cleaning.

Theaters are to be disinfected every morning and in between showings with these pressurized sprayers. The chemicals have EPA approval for killing COVID-19.

Employees are also doing lots of spraying and wiping down outside of the auditoriums.

Chanda Brashears, vice president of Investor and Public Relations at Cinemark, says a recent customer survey showed 97% had positive reviews of the health and safety protocols being taken by the chain.

Other changes include masks being worn at all times except when eating and drinking, if a person refuses to wear a mask the theater will offer a refund.

Auditorium capacity has been limited to 25% and seats are also being blocked to prevent crowding.

It’s important to note that not all Cinemark Theaters that are open in the Bay Area have general admission showings, nearby century regency is right now only accepting reservations for private watch parties.

