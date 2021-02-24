Cinemark to reopen select Bay Area theaters

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Cinemark will be reopening select Bay Area theaters this week.

Starting Friday, Feb. 26, Century Northgate in San Rafael, Redwood Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City, and Century at Tanforan and XD in San Bruno will be opening with ‘greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.’

The health and safety protocols in effect include:

Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between showtimes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

between showtimes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests and employees.

for all guests and employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into its theatres.

by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into its theatres. All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized regularly .

. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

will be available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payment options will be limited.

Moviegoers are able to purchase tickets or book a private watch party online.

A Private Watch Party will allow a guest to host a private screening with up to 20 people.

The theaters will be showing movies including Tom & Jerry: The Movie, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah, Land, The Little Things, The Marksman, The Croods: A New Age.

For the latest protocols and other location details, head to the Cinemark website.