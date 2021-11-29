Citizens help rescue driver from car fire in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Citizens helped pull a driver from a burning car after getting into an accident in Santa Rosa, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

According to officials, firefighters with the Sonoma County Fire District and the Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a car accident on Fulton Road near the train tracks.

Fire crews say they were informed of a car that rolled over into a ditch and the driver was trapped inside. The car then caught on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the driver had been pulled out safely by citizens.

Officials say the car was engulfed in flames and all power lines are still in place.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The fire district says thank you to the citizens who helped save the driver’s life.