City College begins vaccinations for kids

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health care workers are making things easy and accessible for pre-teens looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can either drive up to the City College site and get your vaccine in the car, or you can walk up to the lot, have a seat, and get your shot in the arm.

If you are under 18, you do need permission from a parent to be vaccinated.

At this time, teens are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

This comes after the FDA granted emergency use authorization a few days ago to this age group.

According to California’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1.4% percent of people between 12 and 17-years-old have received at least one dose.

If you get your first dose at City College, you will need to get your second shot here as well.

If you can’t make it to SF City College, there are a couple other options.

On Monday, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland will start offering vaccines to teens.

Some CVS pharmacies and Safeway pharmacies are also offering the vaccine to anyone 2 or older.

No insurance is needed to book an appointment at City College.

One worker tells KRON4 News that if you are under 18, a parent will need to verbally confirm the child’s age and information, but it’s just easier to bring some form of ID to get the paperwork going.

They will start scheduling appointments at 8 a.m.