City College of SF vaccinations resume for 2nd doses only

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After a brief pause, the City College of San Francisco vaccination site is partially reopening for people who need their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a vaccine shortage burdens officials across the country, many sites had to temporarily close mid-February. For CCSF, the closure was from Feb. 14-19.

The vaccination sites have maintained since first opening that appointments are limited due to supply, but having to close was not originally in the plans.

“SF is averaging over 7,000 vaccines administered per day, but supply from the state and federal gov’t isn’t keeping up,” Mayor London Breed had tweeted. “CCSF has been running well for weeks… The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon.”

The city says City College will fully reopen when vaccine supply becomes more available.

Until then, San Francisco residents who are at least 65 and older and already got their first dose can get their second appointment here.