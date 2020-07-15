City-commissioned study into the Vallejo Police Department’s use of force released

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – There are new developments in the case of a man, shot and killed by Vallejo police.

Lawyers for Sean Monterrosa claim investigators failed to preserve a key piece of evidence in the case and this comes as details from a city-commissioned study into the department’s use of force was released.

Right now, Vallejo City Council members are learning the details of the 70-page report.

Inside, there are 45 recommendations on how the department can improve.

The city commissioned the study last year.

According to the company behind the study, they say the findings are mixed.

The study found that the department suffers from an “us against the world” mentality.

It goes on to say, the department is not fans of local political leaders, the media, critics and members of the legal community.

The study provides 45-recommendations when it comes to better dealing with officer-involved shootings.

The study found the department should:

Have a family liaison to help families get answers

Enforce stricter guidelines for activating body cameras

Exceeding requirements for transparency especially for body camera video and providing evidence more quickly

Reviewing how to share the information to make sure there is an accurate, consistent message

Vallejo lawyer Melissa Nord says none of these items were present last month during the shooting death of Sean Monterrosa.

“The 45 days is alloted by law, but that’s at the extreme end. There has to be some reason that you don’t produce it before then, and they waited 35 days to present almost nothing. It may have been some strategy. It may have been hoping people would forget that Sean had been murdered but unfortunately, the delay may have been more troubling with the footage didn’t support their version of the event,” Nord said.

Nord represents the family of Sean Monterrosa, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by Vallejo police last month even though investigators say he had his hands raised and was kneeling.

The officer who fired the shot that killed him did so from the back seat of a patrol car.

On Tuesday, Nord said she learned that not only is the patrol car back in service but the windshield was never preserved by police.

She said it’s critical evidence in the case that is now gone that could have provided important ballistic details on the bullets that killed Sean.

KRON4 did reach out to the police department and the city attorney’s office to get comment on the evidence on the case but so far have not heard back.

We also reached out to the Vallejo POA to get their reaction to the findings of the report, we also did not hear back from them.

The meeting is still going on.

CLICK HERE for full report.

Latest Stories: