(KRON) — The City of Berkeley has approved the installation of over 50 automated license plate reader cameras throughout the city.

The six-to-one vote moves forward a mass surveillance two-year trial. The city hopes this installation will crack down on car thefts and overall crime in the city by scanning every license plate that drives by the cameras.

If the plate is registered to a stolen car or connected to a crime, police will be notified. The council will revisit the program at the end of the two years.