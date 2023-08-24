(KRON) — The Antioch City Council has voted to take control of the hiring, firing and evaluation of the city’s future police chiefs. The city manager will no longer be responsible for those tasks.

Both positions of city manager and police chief are currently vacant in Antioch. This all comes as nine current and former police officers are facing federal charges after a raid last week by the FBI.

The officers are accused of committing several crimes including coverups and multiple conspiracies. In an unsealed grand jury indictment, the officers are also accused of collecting “trophies” from crime scenes and displaying them on a mantle.

The new order takes effect 90 days after the second reading of the new ordinance which presumably would happen at the next council meeting. This would give the city council time to hire an interim police chief.