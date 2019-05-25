City council votes against raising pride flag in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON) -- In a Tuesday night vote, Dublin City Council voted in favor of proclaiming June LGBTQ pride month in the city.

However, a request to raise the pride flag at City Hall was shot down.

Councilmember Shawn Kumagai introduced the pride proclamation and flag raising ideas.

"Well there was some concerns around you know this being unprecedented and us not having a flag policy and some issues around you know how do we handle these kind of these requests in the future not of that is defined," the councilman said.

Kumagai says without an official flag policy, he understands why city council voted against the idea, but he says the issue will be addressed in the near future.

For now the usual American, California state and Dublin city flags will be all that wave in front of city hall.

As for some of the homophobic public comments made at Tuesday night's meeting, such as adding a "p" for pedophilia to the LGBTQ acronym, Kumagai says that's people's freedom to do so.

"We always allow public comment and people are invited to come and exercise their first amendment to voice their opinion," he said. "We welcome all opinion at the Dias so that we can make informed decisions for our community."

Through an event called "gotta give them hope," Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters wants the LGBTQ community of Dublin and Councilmember Kumagai to know they're not alone.

"The goal here is to create a healing space for those folks and allow them to come together with other people who support them in our community and make them feel welcome at a time when they're feeling hurt or questioning their government's leadership," Bauters said.

Bauters says a second pride flag will be raised in his city on June 8 to show solidarity with Dublin.

Bauters says it's not his place to tell Dublin City Council what to do, but they should take this opportunity to address the concerns of their LGBTQ constituents.

"I look forward to future discussion with them and I think that the City of Dublin and it's council are learning from this they are engaged with stakeholders like the LGBTQ community right now and I expect progress," he said.

