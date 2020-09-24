City cracks down on Tenderloin drug dealers, civil lawsuits filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The city attorney for San Francisco filed civil lawsuits against 28 known drug dealers in the Tenderloin on Thursday.

City officials said over 441 people died in San Francisco of drug overdoses in 2019, reporting a 70% spike. The civil injunctions would keep the drug dealers from coming to the Tenderloin.

“The drug dealers do not live in the Tenderloin, but instead travel from around the Bay Area to sell deadly drugs there,” said a press release from the city. “The cases are designed to help stop the brazen open-air drug dealing that has plagued this historic neighborhood at the center of the City’s opioid crisis.”

City Attorney Dennis Herrera said Tenderloin has the highest number of children in the city, but also the highest number of overdose deaths.

The kids of the Tenderloin deserve to be able to live their lives going to school or seeing a friend without “getting caught in a drug deal gone bad,” Herrera said.

Mayor London Breed supported the lawsuits, saying “We need to stop the open-air drug dealing happening on the streets of the Tenderloin. It is unacceptable and it needs to end. Thank you City Attorney for this creative solution to keep dealers out of the TL and help us make the neighborhood safer for everyone.”

