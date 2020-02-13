City leaders approve proposal for homeless youth navigation center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco city leaders voted and approved a proposal for a 20-year, $49-million lease for a Navigation Center for youth who are homeless.

The building is on Post Street.

According to the budget, the center will have 75 beds and serve people 18 to 24-years-old.

The proposal will be presented to the board supervisors at the February 25 meeting.

San Francisco has seven navigation centers in operation already, but this would be the first specifically for youth who are homeless.

Cities such as Fremont and Hayward also have voted to open navigation centers.

