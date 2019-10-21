City leaders denounce ‘racist’ billboard of SF Mayor London Breed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – City leaders are denouncing a “racist” billboard erected in San Francisco by mayoral candidate Ellen Zhou.

In the billboard, a cartoon version of Mayor London Breed is seen apparently relaxing with her feet kicked up, smoking, and holding a generous stack of cash bills.

A man is also seen carrying a young girl, a quote reading “Stop slavery and human trafficking in SF” and “Vote Ellen Zhou Nov. 5th for Mayor.”

The billboard is located on Dore Street in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood.

While Zhou has declined to comment on the billboard to KRON4, she tweeted Monday morning in response to the controversy, saying “The people called me racist also called me terrorist not long ago because I am a NRA member. Is this racist against me as a female Chinese American? The truth will set SF FREE! Vote Ellen for mayor. Thank you.”

The people called me racist also called me terrorist not long ago because I am a NRA member. Is this racist against me as a female Chinese American? The truth will set SF FREE! Vote Ellen for mayor. Thank you. https://t.co/M9yj7jEExv — Ellen Lee Zhou for SF Mayor 2019 (@Ellen4SFMayor) October 21, 2019

Mayor Breed has not commented on the billboard.

