City leaders, police department launch new initiative aimed to stop shootings in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo city officials and the police department launch a new initiative to stop shootings in their city.

The North Bay city recorded it’s 21st murder of 2020 last week.

Police Chief Shawny Williams says 16 of those deaths were African-Americans.

The chief and other city leaders say they’re looking into making stronger community connections through a new effort called ‘Operation Peace’ — The chief says they won’t be able to enforce their way out of this problem.

Meanwhile, the Vallejo Police Officers Association has made it clear that they believe the hiring of more officers will help curb the crime in the city.

In an effort to halt violent crime in Vallejo, the police department launches a new initiative, ‘Operation Peace’ aims to stop a significant spike in shootings.

“We’ve had 21 murders, that’s a 300% increase from last year and that’s why I call it public health crisis,” Chief Williams said.

Police Chief Williams says peace is an acronym meaning “predictive enforcement and community engagement.”

He says through partnerships, including with the local NAACP chapter, the department can address the city’s issues with 21st century policing.

“One of the things we are doing as a police department is improving our processes. The organizational structure, our training, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Chief Williams said.

The Vallejo Police Officers Association argues the crimes can be deterred by having more cops on the streets.

They say the VPD needs 180 officers and right now, has a little more than half of what’s necessary to protect the city.

Without an increase in officers, the POA warns Vallejo is on pace to have it’s worst year for murders since 1994.

“We’re at a crossroads,” Hakeem Brown said.

City Councilmember Hakeem Brown and Mayor Bob Sampayan say city government can also help in reducing these crimes.

“We can’t just police our way out of it. We have to invest in livable wage jobs, youth programs as well as opportunity for our community,” Brown said.

The new effort comes as the department is involved in controversy over several recent police shootings.

The family of Willie McCoy is suing the city after he was shot and killed by officers at a taco bell drive-thru and the family of Sean Monterossa has also filed a lawsuit after an officer, responding to a report of looting, killed the 22 year old outside of a Walgreens.

Latest Stories