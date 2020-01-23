City leaders reject proposal for Chick-fil-A in Campbell

CAMPBELL (KRON) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant will not be coming to Campbell – for now.

City leaders sided with neighbors opposing the restaurant from taking over a former Denny’s restaurant at the corner of South Bascom Avenue and Arroyo Seco Drive.

Opponents said the fast-food restaurant would draw more than 2,000 cars a day.

City leaders plan to reconsider the proposal next month.

