CAMPBELL (KRON) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant will not be coming to Campbell – for now.
City leaders sided with neighbors opposing the restaurant from taking over a former Denny’s restaurant at the corner of South Bascom Avenue and Arroyo Seco Drive.
Opponents said the fast-food restaurant would draw more than 2,000 cars a day.
City leaders plan to reconsider the proposal next month.
Latest Stories:
- PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl
- Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Mahomes
- Last Chiefs Super Bowl featured bizarre military reenactment at halftime
- Kansas teen’s cancer battle honored by Patrick Mahones during AFC Championship
- City leaders reject proposal for Chick-fil-A in Campbell