City leaders work to keep drugs out of San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The city of San Francisco is taking the fight against an open-air drug market to the next level.

It involves banning drug dealers from a specific neighborhood.

It is a novel approach to reducing drug dealing and the deadly impact on people who live in the Tenderloin.

San Francisco city leaders say if it works, they would like to see the tactic used in other parts of the city.

“These lawsuits are designed to help stop the brazen open-air drug dealing that has plagued this historic neighborhood at the center of our city’s opioid crisis,” Dennis Herrera said.

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera is cracking down on who he says are 28 known drug dealers by filing civil injunctions banning them from entering the city’s Tenderloin — A drastic measure taken to save lives.

“Last year alone 441 people died from drug overdoses in the city and the Tenderloin had the highest overdose mortality rate of any neighborhood in the city. Enough is enough,” Herrera said.

The injunction bans the 28 drug dealers from an area covering 52-square blocks from Van Ness to Ellis and from Geary to Mission and can cost up to $6,000 per violation.

City officials including the mayor approves the injunction with one supervisor saying if this works it can be a model used to combat drug dealers in other parts of the city.

Latest Stories