City-led wildfire evacuation drill in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – Fire crews in the Berkeley Hills want to make sure you’re prepared in case of a fire.

They are holding drills that are happening Sunday morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

These drills are optional but they’ll be happening on the Berkeley-Contra Costa County Border, Spruce Street, Codornices Park, and UC Berkeley.

Berkeley city managers and fire officials say to prepare for a potential fire with these three big steps:

Plan and prepare – Sign up for local evacuation notices through the city and fire department. Practice – Make a plan to evacuate by foot or car. Be aware – Avoid dry areas and hills during “Red Flag Day.”

This is one-way fire officials are keeping their eyes on Berkeley Hills after a large fire in the 90’s.

The East Bay Hills fire happened in October of 1991 on hillsides of Northern Oakland and Southeastern Berkeley.

It lasted almost a week, killing around 25 people, hurting 150 others, and destroying thousands of homes.

The overall loss from that fire was over $1-billion.

For more information, click here to visit the website.