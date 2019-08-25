City-led wildfire evacuation drill in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) – Fire crews in the Berkeley Hills want to make sure you’re prepared in case of a fire.
They are holding drills that are happening Sunday morning between 9 and 10 a.m.
These drills are optional but they’ll be happening on the Berkeley-Contra Costa County Border, Spruce Street, Codornices Park, and UC Berkeley.
Berkeley city managers and fire officials say to prepare for a potential fire with these three big steps:
- Plan and prepare – Sign up for local evacuation notices through the city and fire department.
- Practice – Make a plan to evacuate by foot or car.
- Be aware – Avoid dry areas and hills during “Red Flag Day.”
This is one-way fire officials are keeping their eyes on Berkeley Hills after a large fire in the 90’s.
The East Bay Hills fire happened in October of 1991 on hillsides of Northern Oakland and Southeastern Berkeley.
It lasted almost a week, killing around 25 people, hurting 150 others, and destroying thousands of homes.
The overall loss from that fire was over $1-billion.
