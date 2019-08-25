Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

City-led wildfire evacuation drill in Berkeley

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) – Fire crews in the Berkeley Hills want to make sure you’re prepared in case of a fire.

They are holding drills that are happening Sunday morning between 9 and 10 a.m.

These drills are optional but they’ll be happening on the Berkeley-Contra Costa County Border, Spruce Street, Codornices Park, and UC Berkeley.

Berkeley city managers and fire officials say to prepare for a potential fire with these three big steps:

  1. Plan and prepare – Sign up for local evacuation notices through the city and fire department.
  2. Practice – Make a plan to evacuate by foot or car. 
  3. Be aware – Avoid dry areas and hills during “Red Flag Day.”

This is one-way fire officials are keeping their eyes on Berkeley Hills after a large fire in the 90’s.

The East Bay Hills fire happened in October of 1991 on hillsides of Northern Oakland and Southeastern Berkeley.

It lasted almost a week, killing around 25 people, hurting 150 others, and destroying thousands of homes. 

The overall loss from that fire was over $1-billion.

For more information, click here to visit the website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News