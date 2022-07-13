BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Berkeley has teamed up with a local business to provide monkeypox vaccines, hoping to focus on people at higher risk. Nationally, monkeypox cases have been reported primarily in sexually active gay and bisexual men.

A line stretched for hours outside of Steamworks Baths in Berkeley Wednesday. With help from the city, the county and the state’s public health departments, the private men’s gym is offering vaccines to combat the spread of monkeypox.

“What people really need to know about monkeypox is that it’s low risk to the general population unless you’re engaging in higher-risk activity,” said Berkeley Public Health Spokesperson Matthai Chakko.

Chakko said the venue was selected because of its association with this type of activity. The private gym advertises skin on skin contact between members and communal saunas. The goal for local health officials is to target people involved with these types of activities.

“You’re trying to get to people who may not have heard about it, may not know that there is a vaccine,” said Chakko. “You’re trying to get people who may not have access by chance and in the environments that they might be high risk.”

Vaccine availability has become a growing concern in the Bay Area and demand has remained high. Berkeley public health said it is trying to meet that demand but vaccine rollouts from the federal government are happening in phases.

For those seeking a vaccine, Steamworks Baths has at least three more clinics scheduled.