City of Concord announces grant program to help small businesses amid pandemic

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — City officials in Concord have announced a small business grant program aimed at helping locally operating business weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Grant Program will provide $5,000 grants through CARES Act funding for 130 local small businesses that have experienced a negative financial impact due to the pandemic, officials said.

There are several requirements to be eligible for the program that include holding a City of Concord business license that was issued no later than Jan. 1, 2020, having no more than 25 employees as of March 1, 2020, having a physical location within the city limits, being a business that is currently open or is intending to reopen and having experienced a 25 percent loss in revenue from April to June of 2020 as compared to either January through March of 2020 or April through June of 2019.

Applications for the program will open on Monday at 8 a.m. and will close on Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

For more information on the program, visit https://www.concordfirst.com/concord-forward/.

