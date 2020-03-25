City of Hayward announces new traffic and line hours for COVID-19 Testing Center

HAYWARD, Calif., (KRON) — There are new traffic and line hours for the city of Hayward’s COVID-19 Testing Center. Drive-up and walk-up lines will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The changes is an effort by the city to ensure safe distancing between pedestrians, vehicles and to have enough tests available for people with qualifying symptoms.

The testing center can test up to 370 people a day with results available the next day in most cases.

The test is available to anyone who meets the new broadened test criteria, regardless of where they live or immigration status. No referral from a physician is required.

The testing center is located at Hayward Fire Station 7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue. Open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Symptoms or conditions qualifying a member of the general public for testing:

Over the age of 65

Fever above 100 degrees

Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms

Recently traveled to Europe or Asia

Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus

Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney disease, liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease

Compromised immune system

Currently or recently pregnant

Homeless

First responders and health-care workers recently exposed to suspected coronavirus can call the City of Hayward’s COVID-19 hotline at 510-583-4949 to make an appointment to get tested.