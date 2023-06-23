(KRON) – The City of Hayward is suing Alameda County over its failure to protect foster children at its transitional centers.

The lawsuit claims that foster kids are going missing and they are being exposed to drug use, violence and sex trafficking at the transitional centers in Hayward.

The lawsuit also alleges that after an inexplicable withdrawal of Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies, who once provided security for the centers, emergency calls have since skyrocketed.

The city is asking the court to order the county to stop all operations at the centers until policies and procedures are put in place to ensure the health and safety of the foster children in the county’s care.