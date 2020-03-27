City of Hayward updating testing criteria and hours for COVID-19 Testing Center

HAYWARD, Calif., (KRON) — The City of Hayward’s COVID-19 Testing Center has updated its testing criteria and hours of operation.

The Alameda County Health Officer advised the city to limit testing only to people with a fever over 100 degrees and other symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. The testing center will be closed on Monday’s and be open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The testing center is open to anyone regardless of where they live or immigration status. Testing will be made available everyday until the number of tests given for the day have been exhausted the city said. Access to screening lines may be limited at certain times in an effort to practice social distancing.

Healthcare workers can schedule getting tested in advance by calling 510-583-4949 but must have COVID-19 symptoms and have a fever of over 100 degrees.

The testing center is located at Hayward Fire Station #7, 28270 Huntwood Avenue.

For more information on the City of Hayward Testing Center click here.