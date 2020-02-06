City of Hayward votes to increase minimum wage

A worker passes a bag of food to a customer at the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in White House, Tennessee, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. McDonald’s shares fell as much as 2 percent to $119.82 on Monday after the results were posted. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to increase the minimum wage for employees working within the city of Hayward.

For employers with 26 workers or more, the minimum wage rate will be increased to $15 per hour beginning July 1. For small employers, with 25 workers or less, the minimum wage rate will be moved to $14 per hour on July 1.

The minimum wage rate will be increase annually every July 1 based on the Consumer Price Index.

The minimum wage requirements do not apply to federal, state and other local government agencies, including public school districts.