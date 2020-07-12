Live Now
City of Martinez prepares for protest following hate crimes

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A large protest is expected to take place Sunday in Martinez following a number of hate crimes in the community.

Thousands are expected to protest near the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the court house, that was painted over this sparking national outrage.

Multiple buildings have been boarded up and streets have been blocked off in preparations for the protests.

These streets will be closed through Monday at 7 a.m.:

  • 500-800 blocks of Ferry Street
  • 600-800 blocks of Las Juntas Street
  • 500-800 blocks of Court Street
  • 600-700 blocks of Pine Street
  • 800-1000 blocks of Marina Vista Avenue
  • 800-1000 blocks of Escobar Street
  • 800-1000 blocks of Main Street
  • 800-1000 blocks of Ward Street
  • 800-900 blocks of Green Street

Officials say they are enforcing no parking or cars within about three blocks from this location, in an attempt to keep everyone here safe. 

The incident that sparked the entire protest was two people painting over the Black Lives Matter mural and also racist flyers that were found in a neighborhood.

Officials from the Martinez Police Department say they want everyone to be safe and they have never seen all the businesses boarded up like this.

People will be marching from the Courthouse to waterfront.

