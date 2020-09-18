City of Martinez to pave over Black Lives Matter mural

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Martinez will pave over its Black Lives Matter mural in early October due to a larger, city-wide project, officials say.

The mural originally went up after it was requested by a local group for Black Lives after two white power fliers were found on a sidewalk nearby.

A team of 100 volunteers painted the words after it was approved in July. On July 7, a white couple was charged with a hate crime for allegedly defacing the mural.

So what’s next? City officials say paving over the mural will help them transition from paint and pavement to policy and procedure.

The city is working to create a formal process that allows public art work installations to be evaluated and approved.

