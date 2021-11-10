City of Mountain View asking community to conserve water, declares stage one water shortage

California has faced drought conditions for most of the past decade. This 2014 file photo shows the cracked-dry bed of the Almaden Reservoir is seen in San Jose, Calif. (AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%.

City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation.

“This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains committed to sustainability as we support our residents and businesses in adopting sustainable practices and using resources wisely,” said Mayor Ellen Kamei.

“One of our seven strategic priorities concerns sustainability and climate resiliency. By conserving water and reducing the amount of food and other solid waste that go to the landfill, we are building a sustainable city for future generations.”

The city says the drought-related declaration is due to an anticipated decline in San Francisco Regional Water System’s water supply after State Water Resources Control Board ordered the reduction of water diversions from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Watershed.

Mountain View receives approximately 84% of its primary water supply from the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC).

SFPUC is scheduled to consider a declaration of a water shortage emergency on November 23.

The city’s Water Shortage Plan includes four “Stages of Action,” which is implemented based on the demand reduction necessary:

Stage 1—demand reduction of up to 10%;

Stage 2—demand reduction of up to 25%;

Stage 3—demand reduction of up to 40%; and

Stage 4—demand reduction greater than 40%.

Through the Stage 1 declaration, the city is encouraging water utility customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption and will also expand its public outreach to notify customers of the need to conserve water.

Actions that residential and businesses can take to reduce water consumption include: