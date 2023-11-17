(KRON) – Emily Weinstein is the new permanent Director of Housing and Community Development, the city of Oakland announced Friday.

Weinstein was the interim Director of Housing and Community Development for eight months. Weinstein has spearheaded housing and community development initiatives in some of the most economically challenged and under-resourced neighborhoods in California for 25 years.

“Our approach to the homelessness and affordable housing crisis aggressively invests in affordable housing and protections for renters to help prevent homelessness,” Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said. “Director Weinstein is a proven leader in this field who brings a track record of success leveraging funding sources and delivering results, making great strides toward the housing outcomes Oakland needs. Of course, this issue is bigger than Oakland alone, and as we pursue regional solutions she is also a team-builder who will strengthen our partnerships across government agencies and private partners to deliver more of the housing we need.”

In her eight months in the interim role, Director Weinstein and her team have led a plethora of projects. Weinstein spearheaded a community engagement process to create the department’s 2023-2027 Strategic Action Plan, led the development of an Equitable Investment Framework to guide the Department’s capital investments over the next eight years, focusing on permanent supportive housing, and applied for more than $15.5 million in the State’s Homekey Round 3 program for the conversion of a hotel into 47 units of new permanent supportive housing, and many more projects.

Director Weinstein was born and raised in Oakland.