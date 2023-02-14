OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland is still assessing and investigating after being targeted last week in a ransomware attack, the city announced in a tweet thread Tuesday. The city confirmed the initial attack last week in a post on its website, maintaining that core functions like 911 calls, financial data and fire and emergency resources weren’t impacted.

“As of today, the City continues to assess the impacts to its network systems in the aftermath of the ransomware attack that began on Wednesday February 8 during the night, and impacted our systems during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 9,” the city said in one tweet.

“911 dispatch, fire emergency services, & the City’s financial systems are not impact,” the city also tweeted. “However, because we took the network offline to contain the attack, many systems are impacted & remain down as Departments develop plans to continue providing services safely to the public.”

The city said its Information Technology department was working with a forensics firm to perform an incident response and analysis. The investigation is ongoing with “multiple local, state, and federal agencies involved,” the city tweeted. “We appreciate our community’s patience while departments work to restore services.”