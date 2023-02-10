OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakland was recently subject to a ransomware attack, it confirmed in a post on the city website. The city’s Information Technology Department (ITD) is coordinating with law enforcement and “actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue,” the tweet states.

Core functions such as 911 calls, financial data and fire and emergency resources were not impacted by the hack, according to the post.

“The City is following industry best practices and developing a response plan to address the issue,” the post stated. “In an abundance of caution, ITD has taken affected systems offline while they work to secure and restore services safely.”

The public should expect delays from the city as a result of the hack, the post states.

“We are actively monitoring the situation and sending updated information as it becomes available,” the post states.