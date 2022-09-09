OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland leaders have plans to return about five acres of city-owned land to a Native American tribe that lived there for thousands of years. Mayor Libby Schaaf made the announcement, saying the city recognizes the genocide committed by settlers and calling it a step to make things right.

The land in question is known as ‘Sequoia Point’ in Joaquin Miller Park. It would be given to an indigenous women-led nonprofit called the Sogorea Te Land Trust and the East Bay Ohlone Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. They would tend to the land and use it for cultural practices.

“Today is a day that we acknowledge the harm that government and colonialization has done to the first people of this land,” Schaaf said.

“We have a vision of a place in the hills that overlooks our territory that holds us in a basket as we offer prayers a way for us to tell our story as Lisjan people,” said Corinna Gould of the Sogorea Te Land Trust. “A way for us to engage our relatives from all walks of life into stewarding this land in the way that is should be stewarded again.”

Oakland’s city council will hold hearings on the matter starting September 14 and could make a decision in November.