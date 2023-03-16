OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — For her 25th birthday, Alexis Gabe is being honored by the City of Oakley. The city is dedicating a bench in her honor for her birthday on Friday, it announced in a Facebook post.

The ceremony will take place 6 p.m. on March 17 (Alexis’ birthday) at Civic Center Park located at 3221 Main St. A plaque will be installed on this bench (below) in honor of Alexis.

The plaque that will be installed on the Oakley bench in honor of Alexis Gabe (Photo courtesy of Gabe family). This bench will be dedicated to Alexis Gabe on March 17 (Photo courtesy of Gabe family).

“The City of Oakley will be installing a plaque on this bench at Oakley City Park in honor of Alexis. We will create an event when it’s ready. Thank you so much to the City Manager and Sharon Kuykendall for organizing this,” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’ father, wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier this month, Gabe’s family announced more remains were found after a search in January. This photo (below) shows Gabe’s remains that have been found.

After going missing in January 2022, some of Gabe’s remains were found in Plymouth, a city approximately 40 miles east of Sacramento, KRON4 reported last November. She is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend Marshall Jones who was killed by police in Washington last June.

Officials believe the rest of her remains are scattered over several areas in Northern California. For a timeline of Gabe’s disappearance, click here.