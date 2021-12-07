City of Pleasanton considers restricting smoking in certain types of homes

PLEASANTON, Calif. (BCN) — The Pleasanton City Council on Tuesday will consider restricting smoking in townhomes, condominiums, and buildings with three or more attached units.

One of the council’s stated work plan goals is restricting smoking for multi-family ownership residences to address health impacts of secondhand smoke. The city is proposing a new chapter to its municipal code, applying to both rentals and owner-occupied units.

New restrictions would include no smoking in indoor or outdoor common areas, such as hallways, lobbies, community rooms, playgrounds, or parking lots. The ban would extend into outdoor private spaces such as decks, patios, and balconies, where secondhand smoke can drift and affect others.

The ban wouldn’t apply to indoor attached homes with separate ventilation systems.

Similar bans are n place in other Tri-Valley cities, though neither Dublin nor Livermore restrict smoking for ownership units, Danville bans smoking in ownership units and their common areas. San Ramon bans smoking in private outdoor areas and common areas of ownership projects.

Homeowners’ associations and landlords would be involved in enforcement, and city staff could issue administrative citations for violations. Staff is recommending the restrictions go into effect July 1, 2022. The Pleasanton City Council meets virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and can be seen here.

