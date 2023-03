RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond Wednesday morning, the city’s police department confirmed to KRON4. The homicide was the city’s first of 2023.

Police received ShotSpotter notifications on the 2300 block of Aberdeen Way at 11:24 a.m. Officers responded and attempted to provide medical care to the victim, but they died at the scene.

Nobody was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.