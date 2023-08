(KRON) — The City of San Jose continues to negotiate with unions representing city employees.

The labor unions will meet with the city on Wednesday for another day of mediation. A closed door meeting was held on Tuesday for a potential agreement to be met, however no progress was made.

This all comes as a three-day strike is set to begin next week. City workers are demanding a pay raise of up to 7 percent but the city is only offering up to 5 percent.