City of San Jose responds to complaints of illegal dumpsite

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – It looks like complaints about a long-festering illegal dumpsite will finally see some action from City Hall.

On Monterey Road in far South San Jose near Bailey Avenue where neighbors are cautiously optimistic that what is easily the biggest illegal dumpsite in town may soon be cleaned up.

What began as an accumulation of tarps and trash associated with a homeless camp has become an eyesore between the railroad tracks and Monterey Road in South San Jose.

The quarter-mile long trash heap just north of Bailey Avenue is by far the largest illegal dump site in the county.

Heading up a group of neighbors demanding some action is David Nettmeyer.

Nettmeyer says he has personally witnessed the illegal dumping.

Along with bags of household garbage, there are piles of construction waste, fluorescent light bulbs, mattresses and appliances, abandoned vehicles, hundreds of tires, paint and other toxic waste.

Residents say their complaints have been met with promises but no action.

Nettmeyer was surprised but remains skeptical upon learning today that the city, Union Pacific, open space authority and private property owners have come to terms on action to clean up the mess.

A statement from the mayor’s office says coordination between the stakeholders has occurred and that once un-housed residents are safely re-located, a multi-day clean-up will begin along with actions to deter future illegal dumping.

Nettmeyer and his neighbors say it can’t happen soon enough.

