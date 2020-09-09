City of San Leandro assisting tenants who can’t pay rent amid COVID-19

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – San Leandro residents affected by COVID-19 may be able to get help with rent through a new rental assistance program, city officials announced Tuesday.

The City Council approved the new program in June and the money for the program is from $452,000 in CARES Act funding.

“It is critical that we continue to support residential renters in our city as we navigate through the unprecedented financial impacts of the pandemic,” Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter said in a statement.

“This program will provide safety net assistance for residents and families in San Leandro,” Russo Cutter said. Assistance is available for up to three months to a limited number of people who have lost income due to the pandemic and who are considered low-income.

The income limit for a single-person household is $73,100, for a two-person household it’s $83,550 and for a three-person household it’s $94,000. Assistance will be paid directly to the landlord or manager and is applicable for rent owed after March 16. Applicants must submit documentation proving tenancy and financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Financial hardship can be a loss of a job or wages, increased child care or medical care costs or loss of child care. City staff may verify the documentation. Centro Legal de la Raza is administering the program and details can be found at http://www.centrolegal.org/rental-assistance.

The application will be available online starting Tuesday. Get in touch with staff at Centro Legal de la Raza for a paper copy of the application or for where else to get one.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked no later than Sept.

Money will be distributed based on need and how severe the household has

been impacted.

