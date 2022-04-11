SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — San Rosa officials are seeking the public’s input in its planning to increase housing around the city.

The city is kicking off its engagement efforts for its “Missing Middle Housing Initiative” with an online community meeting on April 19. The city says the initiative and this first of two meetings are intended to facilitate the creation of policies and standards that would increase “house-scale infill” housing throughout the city.

Missing middle housing is defined as house-size buildings with multiple units—such as converted homes, duplexes, fourplexes, and townhomes— generally located in walkable neighborhoods.

According to the city, these types of homes have lacked widespread development since the 1940s in comparison to single-family homes and mid/high-rise apartments. Now, the city views middle housing as an alternative solution to create more homes to address the current housing crisis.

“Housing is a City Council priority, and the city is seeking ways to broaden the allowed housing types to address the various needs of its residents,” the City of Santa Rosa said in a press release. “As part of this effort, the Missing Middle Housing Initiative will consider amendments that would add standards to allow for a streamlined permitting process and establish development standards for these types of homes.”

The city’s online meeting will provide residents with information about missing middle housing and ask for feedback. The meeting is set for April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

