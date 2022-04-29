SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Sunnyvale will sue a woman who illegally listed her home on Airbnb which led to the death of an 18-year-old after a party was hosted at the residence.

City leaders voted during Thursday’s closed session to authorize the city attorney to initiate a civil lawsuit against the homeowner, Ke Zhou related to violations of the city’s short-term rental ordinance at 1447 Navarro Drive. On August 7, 2022, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said they were called to the home because of a complaint about noise.

When officers arrived, they found 150-200 attendees, most of them teenagers. As officers were staged waiting for extra help and attempted to locate the homeowner, shots were fired. According to SJPD, 18-year-old Elias Elhania died of his injuries at a local hospital while a second victim underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

Last year an 18 year old was shot and killed at a party in a house illegally listed on Airbnb in violation of the City’s code. Proud to say that Council voted today to bring a lawsuit against the house owner! — Councilmember Omar Din (@omarfdin) April 29, 2022

On Tuesday, city leaders also approved updates to the city’s short-term rental ordinance at their meeting. The city says the changes are intended to strengthen the requirements for short-term rental platforms and hosts, making it harder for hosts to evade rules and easier for city staff to investigate violations and issue citations. The ordinance will go up for a second vote at the May 24 meeting and, if adopted, will go into effect 30 days later.