(KRON) – Rap legend and entrepreneur Earl “E-40” Stevens will have an honorary ceremony on Oct. 21, according to the City of Vallejo. The celebration will commemorate E-40’s life and legacy as a hip-hop icon, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Vallejo ambassador.

The ceremony will include the unveiling of, “E-40 Way”, E-40’s honorary street sign designation, which had a unanimous vote in July from the Vallejo City Council. The City of Vallejo will also provide E-40 with a key to the city and deliver a proclamation reading, which will take place at the intersection of Magazine Street and Del Sur from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Magazine Street will be closed from Laurel Street to Hollywood Avenue during the event.

Next month will mark the 30-year anniversary of E-40’s debut studio album, “Federal.” E-40’s “Poverty and Prosperity” album includes a song called “Magazine Street.”