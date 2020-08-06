City of Vallejo releases new video, info from fatal police shooting of Willie McCoy

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Vallejo released new information Wednesday regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting of Willie McCoy back in 2019.

New officer body-worn camera footage was made available, along with witness cell phone footage and photos.

Additionally, a total of 55 bullets were fired by Vallejo police officers and 38 of them struck McCoy, according to the autopsy.

A diagram released by the City of Vallejo shows the direction of all bullets.

HAPPENING NOW: ⁦@CityofVallejo⁩ releases full video and reports into 2019 police shooting death of #WillieMcCoy



Autopsy shows #McCoy was shot 38 times with 13 fatal gunshot wounds to his chest, lungs and heart. #KRON4 pic.twitter.com/4hURAH0k2X — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) August 6, 2020

A total of 55 bullets were fired by @VallejoPD on #WillieMcCoy



This diagram released shows the direction of all bullets.



Autopsy shows he was hit 38 times.#KRON4 pic.twitter.com/ERhzNFMxcl — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) August 6, 2020

In February of 2019, Willie McCoy, a 20-year-old rapper, was shot dead by police in Vallejo, while he was sleeping in his car outside a Taco Bell.

Police claim McCoy had a gun in his lap. In body camera footage, you can hear an officer tell the other officers to shoot McCoy if he moved and to not give him a chance.

The shooting sparked outrage in the city of Vallejo and the entire Bay Area.

McCoy’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Vallejo city manager, the chief of police and the six officers who shot into the car.

They claim the officers did not follow proper policing procedures and failed to develop a plan to safely remove McCoy or the gun from the car despite the fact that the passenger side window was only covered by a thin piece of plastic.

More than a year later, Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams called for a special prosecutor to review McCoy’s case on July 30. Abrams announced the appointment of Michael Ramos as a special prosecutor to oversee and review the fatal Vallejo Police Department officer-involved shooting of Willie McCoy.

“We listened to the concerns of the community and the overwhelming public demand for an independent review of this case and reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance,” Abrams wrote.

Full Video Below:

Latest News Headlines: