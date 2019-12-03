City officials deal with growing poop problem in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Matt Haney will announce a new plan on Tuesday to pressure wash the sidewalks in the Tenderloin every week instead of every month.

Haney was able to secure $260,000 in funds for the cleaning within his district during this year’s budget process.

He has also been working with the Tenderloin Community Benefit District on his 10-point plan for clean and healthy streets.

If you haven’t walked through the area in a while, you have to look down at where you are walking to dodge feces.

Often you can witness people going to the bathroom in public.

It’s become so bad the city had to create the ‘Poop Patrol’ who cleans up human waste.

People can report poop seen on sidewalks in the city through its 311 services.

San Francisco officials received over 25,000 complaints up until November, which is the most ever, and mostly from the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Glen Park also saw a rise in reports.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to talk about the increased service, a new portable pressure washing system will be showcased, as well, to show what ‘Poop Patrol’ will be using.