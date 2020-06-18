City responds after Livermore Farmers Market vendor berated for giving out Pride flags

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – City officials have responded to a recent incident in which a vendor at the farmers market was berated for handing out Pride flags to customers.

Video from June 7 captures the ex-director of the California Farmers Market Association telling the owner of Dan Good Cookies in Livermore he was violating the rules.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officials called the recent actions “unacceptable” and said the actions of the CFMA’s director “do not represent the values and principles that are appropriate for the Farmers Market, and all other programs or services in the City of Livermore.”

Officials added that “farmers, agricultural producers and small businesses also deserve to be treated consistent with our values,” saying they are “critical to our economic sustainability and growth.”

The woman identified as Gail Hayden has since resigned from her position with the CFMA. During the incident, she said pushing political views is against Livermore market rules.

Dan Floyd, owner of Dan Good Cookies, said he was handing out the flags in celebration of Pride month. Last year he did the same thing but this year he was told it wasn’t allowed.

“I really don’t know the motivations behind the way that they reacted. They haven’t come out and spilled their guts to me about why they did it,” Floyd said.

Officials said the CFMA is continuing its search for a new management contractor.

