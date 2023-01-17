OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After issuing an urgent plea to the public to help adopt 50 big dogs over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, the Oakland Animal Services shelter announced Tuesday that 104 dogs had been adopted.

The shelter was suffering from overcrowding and was faced with the prospect of having to euthanize dogs for the first time in several years when it issued an urgent plea asking the public to adopt one of 50 large dogs at the shelter.

As of Tuesday, the shelter’s final adoption count for the weekend was:

90 big dogs

14 small dogs

19 cats

Three bunnies

Three guinea pigs

In an effort to help facilitate the emergency adoptions, the shelter announced last week that it would be waiving adoption fees and extending its hours. Members of the public apparently responded to the plea, stepping forward to adopt the animals and preventing the shelter from having to euthanize dogs for space for the first time since 2019.